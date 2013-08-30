FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares up for day, down for week; China PMI in focus
August 30, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares up for day, down for week; China PMI in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares were largely flat on Friday, with many investors staying on the sidelines awaiting a report on the health of Chinese manufacturing.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.1 percent at 21,731.37, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.3 percent.

The HSI was down 0.6 percent for the week and off 0.7 percent for the month. The HSCE shed 1.1 percent this week, and was up 1.7 percent during August.

China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for August, the latest indicator of manufacturing activity in the mainland, is due on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
