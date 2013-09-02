FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares have best day in 3 weeks on China PMI survey
#Financials
September 2, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares have best day in 3 weeks on China PMI survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at a two-week high on Monday, thanks to an upbeat China factory activity survey that raised hopes that a sharp economic slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy has been halted.

The final Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 50.1 in August, up sharply from July’s 47.7 and in line with last week’s flash preliminary reading.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2 percent at 22,175.34 points in its best day since Aug. 12. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.3 percent to its best close in one week.

