Hong Kong shares at highest since late May on solid China factory data
September 10, 2013

Hong Kong shares at highest since late May on solid China factory data

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose to their highest close in nearly 16 weeks after upbeat China factory data suggested a recovery in China’s economy, although analysts said strong technical resistance capped gains.

The Hang Seng Index, recording a fifth straight daily gain on Tuesday, ended 1 percent up to 22,976.65, its highest close since May 22. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.6 percent to its highest in more than three months.

China’s annual industrial output rose 10.4 percent in August, beating market expectations, while retail sales rose 13.4 percent, official data showed on Tuesday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.3 percent in the first eight months from the same period last year.

Shares of Esprit Holdings Ltd fell 7.2 percent to its lowest in almost two months after the Europe-focused clothing retailer at midday posted a deeper-than-expected net loss for the year ended in June.

