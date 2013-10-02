FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rebound, Hutchison at highest close in nearly 6 years
October 2, 2013

Hong Kong shares rebound, Hutchison at highest close in nearly 6 years

HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rebounded off a three-week low on Wednesday, led by Hutchison Whampoa after local media reported the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate may spin off its Watsons health and beauty retail unit through an initial public offering.

The Hang Seng Index, which closed on Monday at its lowest since Sept. 9, ended up 0.6 percent at 22,984.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong markets were shut on Tuesday for China’s National Day holiday. The mainland’s markets will remain closed until next Tuesday.

Hutchison Whampoa jumped 3.3 percent to HK$95.95 its highest closing level since Nov. 1, 2007 after the Hong Kong Economic Times reported that it may have an IPO for Watsons in the next 12 to 18 months.

