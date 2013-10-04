FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares slip as Macau casinos, China telcos sink
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 4, 2013 / 8:08 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares slip as Macau casinos, China telcos sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished the week on a lackluster note, as investors took profit on the outperforming Macau casino sector and telecom counters dropped on uncertainty about Chinese pricing policy.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent on Friday, at 23,138.5 points, and was also off 0.3 percent for the week. The China Enterprises Index ended flat for the day and up 0.2 percent for the week.

The indexes have corrected 1.5 and 2.3 percent, respectively, since Sept. 19, their peaks after rallying about 20 percent from June lows.

Friday’s turnover was again subdued on rising fears the United States could default on its debt, with an Oct. 17 deadline near and a budget impasse dragging on.

Next week, a fresh batch of China economic data will be another focus. Mainland markets will reopen on Tuesday after a week-long holiday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.