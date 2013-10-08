FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rebound in weak turnover, lifted by China holiday spending
October 8, 2013

Hong Kong shares rebound in weak turnover, lifted by China holiday spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by a solid performance in China’s markets as investors cheered strong Golden Week holiday spending in the mainland’s property and retail sectors.

But gains came in weak turnover, with traders reporting low buying interest in Chinese financials ahead of a batch of fresh economic data from China. September loan growth and money supply data are expected by Oct. 15.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.9 percent at 23,178.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1 percent. Both indexes had posted losses on Monday.

