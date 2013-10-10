FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.4 pct, retailers sink
October 10, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 0.4 pct, retailers sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped again on Thursday, but finished off the day’s lows, with retailers roiled after cosmetics firm Sa Sa International said sales during China’s Golden Week holiday were weaker than expected.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.4 percent at 22,951.3 points in a second-straight daily loss. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also shed 0.4 percent.

Sa Sa tumbled 5.9 percent after saying sales during Golden Week were lower than its expectations, as mainland Chinese tourists ditched Hong Kong for other holiday destinations.

