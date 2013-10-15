Hong Kong shares end at 3-week high, near Sept peaks

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended at their highest in about three weeks on Tuesday after senior U.S. Senate leaders indicated they were within striking distance of a deal that could resolve a fiscal stand-off.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.5 percent at 23,336.5 points, its highest close since Sept. 23. It is now just about 218 points or less than 1 percent to a Sept. 19 peak.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.9 percent to 10,671.2 points, managing to close just above its 200-day moving average, at about 10,660.8 points, for the first time in three weeks.

Markets in Hong Kong resumed trading after closing on Monday for a public holiday.