FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 0.4 pct, Hutchison weighs
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 0.4 pct, Hutchison weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted modest gains on Monday as strength in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings offset weakness in Hutchison Whampoa after it scrapped plans to sell its supermarket business.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 23,438.2 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Both indexes had touched their highest levels in a month in early trade, helped by strong gains for mainland indexes on encouraging signals from Chinese officials.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.