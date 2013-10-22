FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall, China Mobile sinks on Q3 earnings
October 22, 2013 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall, China Mobile sinks on Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Tuesday from their highest levels in a month, led down by China Mobile after its disappointing third quarterly results kicked off a reporting season for blue chip companies.

The Hang Seng Index, which closed on Monday at its highest since Sept. 19, fell 0.5 percent to 23,316 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings inched down 0.1 percent.

Investors also took profit on the Macau casino and Chinese internet sectors that outperformed recently. Sands China sank 4.9 percent, taking it off its highest relative strength index (RSI) value, which suggested the stock was at its most technically overbought level since its November 2009 debut.

