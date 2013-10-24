FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares sink to 7-week low on China policy jitters
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 24, 2013 / 8:13 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares sink to 7-week low on China policy jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest close since early September on Thursday, with Chinese growth-sensitive counters rattled by tightening fears after short-term money rates again spiked.

This came after China’s central bank refrained from injecting funds via open market operations for a third-straight session and as Beijing stepped up efforts to counter surging property prices in the capital.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.7 percent at 22,835.8 points, its lowest close since Sept. 9. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong dropped 1.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.