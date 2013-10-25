FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slide, H-shares in biggest weekly loss since June
October 25, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares slide, H-shares in biggest weekly loss since June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares sank to their lowest in seven weeks on Friday, led again by Chinese growth-sensitive counters as fears of tighter money conditions in the mainland lingered.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.6 percent on the day at 22,698.3 points, its lowest close since Sept. 6. It sank 2.8 percent on the week, its first loss in three weeks and its biggest since the week that ended Aug. 23.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.4 percent on Friday and 4.4 percent on the week. It was the first weekly loss for the H-share index in four weeks and its biggest since the week ended June 21.

Fears about a possible cash crunch returned this week as China’s seven-day repurchase rate - a benchmark for short-term funds - jumped by 150 basis points to around 5 percent.

