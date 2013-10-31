Hong Kong shares have 1st loss this week, but notch October rise

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their first loss this week on Thursday, led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China after its disappointing quarterly earnings helped trim October gains on the major benchmark indexes.

The Hang Seng Index finished the day down 0.4 percent, but the month up 1.5 percent at 23,206.4 points. This was its third monthly gain in four months.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday, but jumped 3 percent in October.

This is its fourth-straight monthly gain, but the H-share index has struggled to stay above a key technical level at its 200-day moving average for much of the month.