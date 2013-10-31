FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares have 1st loss this week, but notch October rise
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares have 1st loss this week, but notch October rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their first loss this week on Thursday, led by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China after its disappointing quarterly earnings helped trim October gains on the major benchmark indexes.

The Hang Seng Index finished the day down 0.4 percent, but the month up 1.5 percent at 23,206.4 points. This was its third monthly gain in four months.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday, but jumped 3 percent in October.

This is its fourth-straight monthly gain, but the H-share index has struggled to stay above a key technical level at its 200-day moving average for much of the month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.