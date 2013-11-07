FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall on reform talk, Lenovo rises on earnings
November 7, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall on reform talk, Lenovo rises on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest since late October on Thursday, as losses for Chinese financials deepened following media reports about possible reforms a Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend might push.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to 22,881.0 points, its lowest closing since Oct. 29. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.8 percent.

Shares of China’s Lenovo Group Ltd rose 2.1 percent after the world’s biggest personal computer maker said July-September net profit jumped more than one-third as it extended its cruise into smartphones and data servers.

