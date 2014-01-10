FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Anaemic Hong Kong shares eke out a 0.1 pct gain for the week
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 10, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Anaemic Hong Kong shares eke out a 0.1 pct gain for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage gain in headline)

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares inched higher at the end of an anaemic week, as a rebound in local and China property developers offset weakness among Chinese brokerages after a media report said a company was pressured to delay its mainland listing plans.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent on Friday and 0.1 percent this week at 22,846.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.1 percent on the day, but sank 2.6 percent on the week.

Lenovo Group rose 2 percent after data from research firm Gartner showed the Chinese PC maker bucked a broader decline in PC shipments in the fourth quarter, recording a 6.6 percent increase to maintain its top position in market-share. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.