CORRECTED-Anaemic Hong Kong shares eke out a 0.1 pct gain for the week

(Corrects percentage gain in headline)

HONG KONG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares inched higher at the end of an anaemic week, as a rebound in local and China property developers offset weakness among Chinese brokerages after a media report said a company was pressured to delay its mainland listing plans.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent on Friday and 0.1 percent this week at 22,846.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.1 percent on the day, but sank 2.6 percent on the week.

Lenovo Group rose 2 percent after data from research firm Gartner showed the Chinese PC maker bucked a broader decline in PC shipments in the fourth quarter, recording a 6.6 percent increase to maintain its top position in market-share. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)