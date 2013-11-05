FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close at one-week low, Chinese banks slide
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close at one-week low, Chinese banks slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest in a week on Tuesday, with Chinese financials hurt by fears of more competition and the market roiled by hawkish comments from China’s premier.

The official Chinese media reported that a pilot program for privately-owned banks may start early next year. Ahead of a Communist Party policy meeting opening on Saturday, media quoted Premier Li Keqiang warning against expansion of already loose monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at 23,039 points, its lowest closing level since Oct. 29. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.5 percent.

Turnover stayed below its 20-day moving average for a third straight session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.