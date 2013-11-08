FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares hit two-week trough ahead of China party plenum
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 8, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares hit two-week trough ahead of China party plenum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares sank to a two-week low on Friday, led by growth-sensitive counters with weak turnover magnifying uncertainty about the outcome of a crucial Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.6 percent on the day and 2.2 percent on the week at 22,744.4 points, its lowest closing level since Oct. 25. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.8 percent on Friday and 2.7 percent this week.

Bourse turnover stayed below average ahead of China’s Nov. 9-12 Third Plenum that will see the country’s top leaders gather behind closed doors to set the economic agenda for the next decade.

Investors will also be watching for monthly figures for China inflation, industrial output, urban investment and retail sales that are due on Saturday. Data early on Friday showed China’s export growth rebounded more than expected in October.

The manager for both Hang Seng and China Enterprises indexes is due to release the results of its quarterly component review after markets close on Friday.

Daphne International and Zhaojin Mining slid after both were among seven deletions from the MSCI China index at a bi-annual review, while Beijing Enterprise Water, one of eight additions, climbed 1.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.