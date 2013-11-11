FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise for first time in 6 days, but turnover sluggish
November 11, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise for first time in 6 days, but turnover sluggish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted a first gain in six sessions in lackluster Monday trade, after an intra-day rebound in the mainland Chinese markets spurred some short covering in index futures.

The Hang Seng Index, moving off a two-week low with its first gain since Nov. 1, ended up 1.4 percent at 23,069.9 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong spiked 1.9 percent.

Both erased early losses.

Gains came in the strongest bourse turnover in more than a week, but was still a notch below average as investors awaited the end of the third party plenum on Tuesday for clues on China’s economic agenda for the next decade.

