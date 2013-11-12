FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slip in weak volume as China plenum meeting ends
November 12, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip in weak volume as China plenum meeting ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slid on Tuesday, led by China’s “Big Four” banks as investors braced for news of the country’s economic agenda for the next decade at the end of a four-day Communist Party policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at 22,901.4 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent.

Turnover totalled $6.4 billion, nearing multi-week lows and some 11 percent below its 20-day moving average.

