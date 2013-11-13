FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares suffer biggest loss in three months
November 13, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares suffer biggest loss in three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slumped to their biggest loss in nearly three months on Wednesday, led by sectors likely to see margins cut as a result of more competition after China’s Communist Party elevated its focus on markets at a key policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.9 percent at 22,463.8 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong tanked 2.7 percent. This was their biggest daily loss since Aug. 20.

Losses came in the heaviest turnover in nearly three weeks.

Investors were disappointed by a perceived lack of details on policies and reforms decided on at the Communist Party plenum that ended on Tuesday. The party made clear it had no plans to radically reduce the role of the state in the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
