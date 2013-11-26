FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China H-shares ease further from 9-mth high, led by Sinopec
November 26, 2013

China H-shares ease further from 9-mth high, led by Sinopec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China shares listed in Hong Kong slid further from near 9-month highs on Tuesday, dragged by oil giant Sinopec Corp as police aarested nine people in connection with the blast at its Qingdao oil pipelines.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, which had closed last Friday at its highest since mid-March, finished down 0.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index was flat at 23,681.3 points.

Sinopec Corp shares fell 2.6 percent after the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday that seven of the detained worked for Sinopec and two were from the city’s economic and technological development zone, quoting police.

