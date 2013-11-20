FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares in Hong Kong rise again, index flat in 2013
November 20, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

China shares in Hong Kong rise again, index flat in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong posted a fifth-straight gain on Wednesday, pulling even for the year for the first time since March after supportive comments on financial reform plans from senior central bankers.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 23,700.8, just shy of the year’s intra-day high at 23,944.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.X percent.

The H-share index is now up 0.01 percent this year. Gains on the day were again capped by chart resistance at March highs.

With a shift in tone and language in the past two days, China’s central bank governor and deputy governor have dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reform and giving markets more room to set the yuan’s exchange rate.

