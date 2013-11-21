FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close lower, off 10-month high
November 21, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close lower, off 10-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, easing from a near 10-month closing high a day earlier, hit by prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve could start to taper stimulus soon and an underwhelming preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in China.

The Hang Seng Index, which closed on Wednesday at its highest since early February, ended down 0.5 percent at 23,580.29 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.9 percent.

The HSBC China flash purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 50.4 in November from October’s 50.9 final reading -- its first month-on-month drop in the pace of growth in four months -- checking gains from earlier this week as investors cheered China’s ambitious reform agenda.

