Hong Kong shares end down, Tencent strength offsets Sinopec

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended weaker on Monday, with Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings leading technology gains that offset weakness for Sinopec Corp after pipeline explosions at its Qingdao oil terminals.

The Hang Seng Index ended slightly down at 23,684.5 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent.

Cinda International shares surged nearly 38 percent before being suspended in mid-afternoon trade. Its affiliate, China Cinda Asset Management, one of China’s four bad debt managers, is seeking to raise up to $2.5 billion in an initial public offering set to be Hong Kong’s largest this year.