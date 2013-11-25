FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end down, Tencent strength offsets Sinopec
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares end down, Tencent strength offsets Sinopec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended weaker on Monday, with Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings leading technology gains that offset weakness for Sinopec Corp after pipeline explosions at its Qingdao oil terminals.

The Hang Seng Index ended slightly down at 23,684.5 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent.

Cinda International shares surged nearly 38 percent before being suspended in mid-afternoon trade. Its affiliate, China Cinda Asset Management, one of China’s four bad debt managers, is seeking to raise up to $2.5 billion in an initial public offering set to be Hong Kong’s largest this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.