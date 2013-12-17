FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall ahead of Fed meeting, at lowest since Nov 15
#Financials
December 17, 2013 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall ahead of Fed meeting, at lowest since Nov 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares surrendered early gains and ended lower on Tuesday, with many investors remaining cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve was about to start a policy meeting that includes a decision on its stimulus programme.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 23,069.23 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dropped 0.4 percent. Both fell to their lowest since Nov. 15.

A Fed announcement on the results of its two-day meeting is expected before Asian markets open on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
