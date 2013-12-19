FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end at 5-week low after Fed tapering
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares end at 5-week low after Fed tapering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell to a 5-week low on Thursday, underperforming most Asian markets on weakness in Chinese stocks and after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would trim stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.1 percent at 22,888.75 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.7 percent. Both indexes closed at their lowest since mid-November.

Leading falls were Chinese financial and energy companies amid renewed concerns over rising funding costs hurting corporate profits after China’s short-term money rates rose sharply for a second day on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.