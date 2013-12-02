FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close at highest in more than 31 months
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close at highest in more than 31 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares outperformed mainland Chinese markets in choppy trade on Monday, as non-banking financials surged after China’s securities regulator signalled that A-share initial public offering approvals could resume as soon as next month.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 24,038.6 points, its highest close since April 21, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.9 percent to close in positive territory on the year for the first time since March.

Turnover in Hong Kong faded in the afternoon, but still improved from Friday, totalling some $7.7 billion.

The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.8 percent after rising 1.1 percent at one point and was later down 1.7 percent.

Citic Securities surged 10 percent after the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced long-awaited measures intended to streamline the initial public listing process in the mainland, which has not seen a new listing approved since October 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.