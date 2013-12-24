FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 1.1 pct in half-day trade
#Financials
December 24, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 1.1 pct in half-day trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose during Tuesday’s half-day session, led by the Chinese financial sector after the People’s Bank of China injected cash into the interbank market through normal channels for the first time in three weeks.

The Hang Seng Index, which gained on Monday after closing on Friday at its lowest since Nov. 14, ended up 1.1 percent at 23,179.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.8 percent.

Hong Kong markets shut for Christmas at noon Tuesday and will resume trading on Friday. Mainland China’s markets are open throughout the week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
