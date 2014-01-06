FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China H-shares suffer 3rd straight daily loss, banks slide
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 6, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

China H-shares suffer 3rd straight daily loss, banks slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Offshore Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong posted a third-straight daily loss on Monday, led by financial counters after the State Council issued new curbs on shadow bank lending that has caused debt levels to spike since 2008.

The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 1.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.6 percent to 22,684.2 points, its lowest close since Nov. 14.

The new guidelines call for closer monitoring and tighter regulation of banks’ off-balance-sheet lending, which is often conducted through intermediaries such as trust companies and securities brokerages.

Sentiment was further undermined by a survey showing activity in China’s services sector grew in December by the slowest pace in more than two years. More data is due starting later this week, with trade expected from Wednesday, and fourth-quarter GDP growth on Jan. 20.

Guangzhou Automobile Group jumped 3.3 percent after it said late last Friday that vehicle sales grew more than 41 percent in December to 141,895 units.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.