December 20, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall, H-shares have worst week since late Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong suffered their worst week in nearly two months, with investors taking profits on recent outperformers amid renewed fears of a cash crunch in China.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings finished down 1.4 percent on Friday and off 3.6 percent on the week, its worst one since the period ended Oct. 25.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 22,888.75 points and down 1.9 percent for the week.

Both indexes closed at their lowest since Nov. 14.

China’s benchmark money market rate climbed to a six-month high on Friday despite attempts by the central bank to calm sentiment. The rise sparked renewed concerns on tight liquidity before the resumption of new share offerings next month.

