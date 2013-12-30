FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end flat; Tencent jumps to record high
December 30, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares end flat; Tencent jumps to record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended flat in tepid trade on Monday, as losses in heavyweight Chinese cyclical and financial stocks offset strength in the telecoms and gambling sectors.

The Hang Seng Index ended flat at 23,244.87 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.6 percent. Trading volumes remained weak, some 26 percent below the 20-day average.

Tencent Holdings bucked the trend, jumping 2.6 percent to another record high after China said investment in the telecoms industry is expected to top 350 billion yuan ($57.7 billion) in 2014.

