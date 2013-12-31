Hong Kong shares rise 0.3 pct for day, 2.9 pct in 2013

HONG KONG, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose during Tuesday’s final trading session for 2013, adding to a small gain for the year as fund managers did some “window dressing” to improve the appearance of their portfolios.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 23,306.39 on the day and rose 2.9 percent in 2013. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday but fell 5.4 percent for the year.

Strong performance from index heavyweight stocks helped boost the market during Tuesday’s half-day trading, with Hutchison Whampoa Ltd rising 0.4 percent to a record high and Galaxy Entertainment up 0.9 percent.

Hong Kong markets, now shut for the New Year holiday, reopen on Thursday. Mainland markets, open for a full day Tuesday, will close on Wednesday.