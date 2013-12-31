FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rise 0.3 pct for day, 2.9 pct in 2013
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares rise 0.3 pct for day, 2.9 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose during Tuesday’s final trading session for 2013, adding to a small gain for the year as fund managers did some “window dressing” to improve the appearance of their portfolios.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.3 percent at 23,306.39 on the day and rose 2.9 percent in 2013. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday but fell 5.4 percent for the year.

Strong performance from index heavyweight stocks helped boost the market during Tuesday’s half-day trading, with Hutchison Whampoa Ltd rising 0.4 percent to a record high and Galaxy Entertainment up 0.9 percent.

Hong Kong markets, now shut for the New Year holiday, reopen on Thursday. Mainland markets, open for a full day Tuesday, will close on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.