FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong stocks tepid after China PMI; H-shares drop 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 2, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong stocks tepid after China PMI; H-shares drop 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out a slight gain on Thursday, in spite of falls by Chinese financial and energy firms after China’s official and private manufacturing surveys both signalled slower growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.1 percent at 23,340.05 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1 percent to its lowest since Dec. 23.

In Hong Kong, China Coal Energy Co Ltd tumbled 4.1 percent to a four-month low. China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shed 2.3 percent, its worst day in three weeks.

The final HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to a three-month low at 50.5 in December from November’s 50.8, while the official December figure dipped to a four-month low at 51.0.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.