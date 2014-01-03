FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares suffer worst day in 6 months, H-shares at 7-week low
January 3, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares had their biggest one-day loss in six months on Friday as weakness in global markets, sparked by risk aversion, added to negative sentiment as investors remained concerned about slower economic growth in China.

Dragging down Hong Kong were Chinese financial and energy plays.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 2.2 percent at a two-week low of 22,817.28 points after its worst day since July 3.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.6 percent to its lowest since mid-November.

On the week, the indexes fell 1.8 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Petro China dropped 3.1 percent to levels not seen since June, while China Shenhua Energy tumbled 4.4 percent to its lowest in six months.

Property companies were also weak, with Sino Land falling 3 percent and Hang Lang Properties dropping 3.9 percent to its lowest in almost two years.

Growth in China’s services industry fell to a four-month low in December as business expectations dropped, a survey showed, adding to evidence China’s economy lost steam in late 2013.

Earlier this week, two manufacturing surveys also showed factory activities slowed in December.

