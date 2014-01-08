FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares post biggest gain in 7 weeks, Daphne again soars
#Credit Markets
January 8, 2014 / 8:08 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares post biggest gain in 7 weeks, Daphne again soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their biggest daily gain in more than seven weeks on Wednesday, with Daphne International leading strong gains for China-focused shoe retailers.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.3 percent at 22,996.6 points after its biggest one-day rise since Nov. 18. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong had its first winning day in 2014, gaining 0.9 percent.

China Overseas Land climbed 6.6 percent as investors covered short positions after the property developer issued new bonds.

Daphne, which surged 14 percent on Tuesday, rose a further 16 percent.

