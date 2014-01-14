FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares slip, Great Wall Motor dives 12 pct
#Financials
January 14, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip, Great Wall Motor dives 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong slipped on Tuesday, hurt by a 12 percent tumble for Great Wall Motor after it announced a delay in the launch of its new Haval H8 sports utility vehicle model due to technical glitches.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.3 percent, but recovered from losses exceeding 1 percent in early trade. The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4 percent at 22,791.28 points.

Traders said Hong Kong markets pared losses after some investors unwound short Hang Seng Index and long Nikkei bets. The Nikkei fell 3.1 percent in its biggest daily loss in five months, and as Shanghai shares had their first gain in five days.

