China H-shares at 3-week closing high; Macau casinos sink

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong closed at a three-week high on Wednesday as a resurgent mainland market spurred more short covering in Chinese growth-sensitive counters after the central bank pledged to ensure stability in the money markets.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.1 percent at 10,326.7 points, its highest close since Jan. 3.

The Hang Seng Index underperformed, ending up 0.2 percent at 23,082.3 points.

The Macau casino sector was a big drag after JP Morgan downgraded the sector, with Galaxy Entertainment tumbling 5.5 percent and Sands China sinking more than 4 percent.