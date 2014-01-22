FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China H-shares at 3-week closing high; Macau casinos sink
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 22, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

China H-shares at 3-week closing high; Macau casinos sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong closed at a three-week high on Wednesday as a resurgent mainland market spurred more short covering in Chinese growth-sensitive counters after the central bank pledged to ensure stability in the money markets.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished up 1.1 percent at 10,326.7 points, its highest close since Jan. 3.

The Hang Seng Index underperformed, ending up 0.2 percent at 23,082.3 points.

The Macau casino sector was a big drag after JP Morgan downgraded the sector, with Galaxy Entertainment tumbling 5.5 percent and Sands China sinking more than 4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.