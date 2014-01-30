FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares near 5-month lows after Fed move
January 30, 2014

Hong Kong shares near 5-month lows after Fed move

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares neared a five-month low, after Thursday’s underwhelming private survey of China factory activity further reduced risk-appetites following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to again trim its monetary stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index ended half-day trade down 0.5 percent at 22,035.4 points, paring early losses that took it to the lowest point since Aug. 30. The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.8 percent.

In January, the two indexes tumbled 5.5 and 9.2 percent, respectively.

Hong Kong markets will stay shut for the Lunar New Year holiday through Monday, with trade resuming on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

