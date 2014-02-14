Hong Kong shares rise to end best week in five months

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished their best week in five months on a positive note on Friday, led by the Macau casino, Chinese Internet and healthcare sectors as benchmark indexes recovered from an emerging market selloff late last month.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.6 percent on the day and 3.1 percent on the week at 22,298.4 points, its highest since Jan. 24. This was its biggest weekly gain since the period that ended Sept. 6.

The Hang Seng benchmark has now retraced more than 50 percent of its nearly 8 percent slide between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5. Gains on Friday though came in the weakest full-day Hong Kong turnover since Jan. 2.

The China Enterprises Index of the top offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent on Friday and 3.0 percent this week. This was its biggest weekly gain since the period that ended Nov. 22.