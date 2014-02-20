FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares in biggest loss since Feb 4, Tencent sinks
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 20, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares in biggest loss since Feb 4, Tencent sinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted their biggest loss in more than two weeks on Thursday, led by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings on fears of greater competition after Facebook announced its purchase of mobile messaging startup WhatsApp.

Losses accelerated after the China flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 48.3 in February, a seven-month low, from January’s final reading of 49.5. The employment sub-index slid to its weakest in four years.

The Hang Seng Index finished down 1.2 percent at 22,394.1 points in its largest single day loss since Feb. 4. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings sank 0.8 percent.

Tencent tanked 3.1 percent, while other technology-related counters also suffered as Lenovo Group dived 4.5 percent.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) spiked 9.4 percent as investors cheered plans to sell up to 30 percent of its retail oil business to private investors in a move seen as the first signs of reform at a state-owned enterprise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.