FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall to 10-week low, down 3 pct on the week
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall to 10-week low, down 3 pct on the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell to their lowest close since Nov. 13 on Friday as worries about Chinese growth lingered the day after a disappointing manufacturing survey came out.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent on the day to 22,2450.1, and lost 3.0 percent for the week. This was its biggest weekly drop since June.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent for the day and fell 1.5 on the week.

Chinese PC giant Lenovo Group Ltd ended up 1.2 percent after the company agreed to buy IBM Corp’s low-end server business for $2.3 billion in a long-expected acquisition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.