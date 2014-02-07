FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares have best day in a month, pare weekly losses
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 7, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares have best day in a month, pare weekly losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The tepid Hong Kong market had its best day in a month on Friday, led by financial and energy plays as investors covered short positions in some counters hit hard in a recent selloff.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent at 21,636.85 in its biggest one-day advance since Jan. 8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent.

Gains for the day helped both indexes trim weekly losses to 1.8 percent. It was the third-straight weekly loss for both.

China will release January trade, inflation, money supply and loan growth data next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.