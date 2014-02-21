FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rebound, eke out weekly gain, but China fears weigh
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares rebound, eke out weekly gain, but China fears weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rebounded on Friday, led by a 2.8 percent gain for Tencent Holdings and posting its second-straight weekly gain ahead of a slew of corporate earnings results next week.

The Hang Seng ended up 0.8 percent at 22,568.2 points after suffering its biggest single-day loss in more than two weeks on Thursday. It climbed 1.2 percent this week and has now jumped more than 6 percent from Feb. 5 troughs.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent on the day to end flat for the week. It is still up almost 5 percent from February lows, but doubts persist about the durability of its rebound amid fears that China’s economy is cooling more than expected.

A report in the official China Securities Journal on Friday, citing the research head at an agency under the State Council, suggested Beijing may be able to tolerate an economic growth rate of about, or below, 7 percent. Premier Li Keqiang previously suggested 7.2 percent was his base threshold.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.