Hong Kong shares end flat after yuan slide; Hutchison up on earnings
February 28, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares end flat after yuan slide; Hutchison up on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares had a feeble finish to a strong month on Friday, with investors cutting exposure to Chinese cyclicals as a sliding yuan stoked jitters ahead of a manufacturing survey and a key parliamentary meeting next week.

Index heavyweights Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa each rose about 1 percent after both released positive earnings at the midday break, limiting losses on the day.

The Hang Seng Index finished flat at 22,837 points, climbing 3.6 percent in February in its first monthly gain since it rose 2.9 percent in November.

The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings shed 0.7 percent, trimming monthly gains to 0.7 percent.

