FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares rebound; Sinopec, PetroChina climb ahead of China parliament meeting
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 4, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares rebound; Sinopec, PetroChina climb ahead of China parliament meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rebounded on Tuesday, with strength in the Chinese technology and Macau gaming sectors helping benchmark indexes claw back some of the steep losses seen in the previous session following an escalation in Ukraine-Russia tensions.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.7 percent at 22,657.6 points after posting its biggest one-day loss in a month on Monday. The China Enterprises Index of the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.3 percent.

Investors also chased gains in PetroChina and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) on hopes that more state-owned enterprise reform may be announced at the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament, starting on Wednesday.

PetroChina rose 2 percent and Sinopec 2.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.