FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares reach their highest close since Jan 23
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares reach their highest close since Jan 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares inched up, reaching their highest close since Jan. 23, as investors awaited a key China manufacturing survey due out on Thursday.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent to 22,664.52. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was flat.

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd jumped 5.4 percent after the company reported net profit growth of 26 percent in 2013.

The HSBC manufacturing flash purchasing managers’ index for February, a survey of Chinese manufacturing, is due out on Thursday morning. The PMI for January was the weakest in six months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.