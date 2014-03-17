FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares fall to 5-week low in cautious trade
March 17, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares fall to 5-week low in cautious trade

HONG KONG, March 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended at a five-week low on Monday, as investors remained uncertain over Chinese economic growth and tensions in Ukraine.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent to 21,473.95, its lowest closing level since Feb. 6.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.

Shares in contractor and property developer China State Construction International Holdings Ltd gained 4.7 percent after the company reported a 30 percent rise in 2013 net profit thanks to large-scale government projects in China.

