Hong Kong shares slip, Tencent down before earnings

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday, pulled down by casino operator Galaxy, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of earnings from index heavyweight Tencent and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 21,568.69. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Shares in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group slipped 2.8 percent after the company posted a 36 percent increase in net profit for 2013, in line with analyst expectations.

Chinese Internet giant Tencent led the market fall, with its shares down 1.8 percent ahead of its 2013 earnings announcement due on Wednesday.

Shares in luggage maker Samsonite soared 9.4 percent to their highest close since Jan. 24 after the company announced an 18.6 percent rise in its 2013 profit to $176.1 million. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Chris Gallagher)