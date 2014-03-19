FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares slip, Tencent down before earnings
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip, Tencent down before earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday, pulled down by casino operator Galaxy, while investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of earnings from index heavyweight Tencent and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 21,568.69. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Shares in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group slipped 2.8 percent after the company posted a 36 percent increase in net profit for 2013, in line with analyst expectations.

Chinese Internet giant Tencent led the market fall, with its shares down 1.8 percent ahead of its 2013 earnings announcement due on Wednesday.

Shares in luggage maker Samsonite soared 9.4 percent to their highest close since Jan. 24 after the company announced an 18.6 percent rise in its 2013 profit to $176.1 million. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.