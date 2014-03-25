FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK shares close down 0.5 pct, AgBank eases ahead of results
March 25, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

HK shares close down 0.5 pct, AgBank eases ahead of results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended down on Tuesday, as investors locked in recent gains ahead of earnings results from Chinese banks later this week, with the index dragged down by heavyweight Tencent.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 21,732.32.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed flat.

Agricultural Bank of China slid 0.3 percent ahead of its earnings due later on Tuesday.

Sinopharm Group, China’s largest pharmaceutical distributor, gained 2.2 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded it to outperform from neutral. The brokerage said the firm’s core earnings growth may gradually improve in 2015-16.

Tencent fell 4.9 percent after it hit an eight-day high on Monday.

Reporting By Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
