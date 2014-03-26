FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank stocks, earnings push Hong Kong index up 0.7 pct
March 26, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Bank stocks, earnings push Hong Kong index up 0.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at a two-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by financial counters and strong gains from dairy giant China Mengniu on its earnings results.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.7 percent at 21,887.75, its highest close since March 12.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong closed up 1.6 percent.

Shares in Agricultural Bank of China rose 3.4 percent as investors took comfort in its declining level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and an increase in net interest margins.

China’s largest supplier of dairy produce China Mengniu Dairy gained 8.6 percent, its best day since May 2013, after the firm reported better-than-expected profit for last year. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

